Amitabh Kant On Trump's Trade War, Tariffs & Why It’s India’s Moment To Lead In AI & Manufacturing

Amitabh Kant attended the 10th National Leadership Conclave, where he discussed significant global economic challenges, particularly the United States' trade deficit and tariff policies. The US trade deficit, at approximately $1.2 trillion in 2024, has led to stock market instability and a loss of $6 trillion in the economy. Trump’s complex tariff system, especially with China, has raised questions about America’s long-term economic strategy. Kant highlighted the importance of manufacturing for national security and the need to reduce dependence on imports. He also addressed the ongoing transformation brought about by artificial intelligence, which has the potential to revolutionize industries, healthcare, and productivity. While AI offers immense promise for developing nations, Kant stressed the need for international regulation to manage its societal impacts. With the global shift towards technology and trade reforms, he emphasized India’s opportunity to capitalize on these changes, positioning it for success on the world stage.