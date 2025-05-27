Amul Pushes Back Hard On Donald Trump Tariffs, Says Dairy Eco-System Critical To India

India, the world’s largest milk producer, is resisting U.S. pressure to open its dairy market in ongoing trade talks. Industry leaders like Amul’s Jayen Mehta warn against allowing cheap American dairy imports that could devastate 80 million small farmers across India. The U.S., under Donald Trump’s policy, has demanded lower tariffs — but Indian officials and farmers alike argue this will lead to market dumping and economic harm. With cultural and dietary concerns also at play, India is likely to exclude dairy from any bilateral trade agreement. This report breaks down the numbers, the stakes, and the voices behind India’s dairy defence. Watch the full story — from Gujarat’s grassroots to Washington’s pressure tactics.