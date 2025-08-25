Business Today
An Emotional Homecoming: Astronaut Shubhanshu Returns To His Hometown | CM Yogi’s Special Tribute

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 25, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

 

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s second astronaut in space, received a hero's welcome in his home state after his successful mission to the International Space Station. From schoolchildren chanting his name, to an emotional reunion with his family, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rolling out the red carpet — the homecoming was nothing short of historic. In June, Shubhanshu became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. His 18-day mission, packed with experiments led by ISRO is a massive boost to India's manned space flight, the Gaganyaan mission. For millions, he is now a symbol of national pride and inspiration. Shubhanshu will however be barred from visitng his home for security reasons.

