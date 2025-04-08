scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Anant Ambani’s 170-km Yatra To Dwarka & Sara Ali Khan’s Kamakhya Visit — Bollywood’s Divine Break

Feedback

Anant Ambani’s 170-km Yatra To Dwarka & Sara Ali Khan’s Kamakhya Visit — Bollywood’s Divine Break

In the midst of the spotlight, some of B-Town's biggest names chose to take a spiritual pause. From Sara Ali Khan's serene visit to Kamakhya Temple, to Rishab Shetty and Pragati Shetty’s Ugadi prayers, from Allu Arjun’s quiet moment at the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, to Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal's soul-touching visit to the Golden Temple — it's clear that even the brightest stars find peace in the divine.

 

But the most heartfelt journey? Anant Ambani’s 170-km padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple — a testament to faith, family, and inner reflection. 

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement