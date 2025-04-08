Anant Ambani’s 170-km Yatra To Dwarka & Sara Ali Khan’s Kamakhya Visit — Bollywood’s Divine Break

In the midst of the spotlight, some of B-Town's biggest names chose to take a spiritual pause. From Sara Ali Khan's serene visit to Kamakhya Temple, to Rishab Shetty and Pragati Shetty’s Ugadi prayers, from Allu Arjun’s quiet moment at the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, to Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal's soul-touching visit to the Golden Temple — it's clear that even the brightest stars find peace in the divine.

But the most heartfelt journey? Anant Ambani’s 170-km padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple — a testament to faith, family, and inner reflection.