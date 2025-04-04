scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Anant Ambani’s 8-Day Pad Yatra To Dwarka | 140 KM Spiritual Journey Nears

Feedback

Anant Ambani’s 8-Day Pad Yatra To Dwarka | 140 KM Spiritual Journey Nears

Anant Ambani, son of a prominent business tycoon, is nearing the completion of his 8-day, 140 km pad yatra from Jamnagar to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. Undertaking this spiritual journey ahead of his birthday, Anant was seen chanting ‘Ambe Gauri’ as crowds of devotees and local residents gathered along the route. With heightened security in place, his journey has drawn significant attention. Watch the full video for more insights into this sacred pilgrimage.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement