Anant Ambani’s 8-Day Pad Yatra To Dwarka | 140 KM Spiritual Journey Nears

Anant Ambani, son of a prominent business tycoon, is nearing the completion of his 8-day, 140 km pad yatra from Jamnagar to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. Undertaking this spiritual journey ahead of his birthday, Anant was seen chanting ‘Ambe Gauri’ as crowds of devotees and local residents gathered along the route. With heightened security in place, his journey has drawn significant attention. Watch the full video for more insights into this sacred pilgrimage.