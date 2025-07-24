Business Today
Andhra Deputy CM's Strong Message On Hindi, English & Regional Languages

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan weighs in on the rising Hindi language row in India. In an exclusive interview with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai and Akshita Nandagopal, he calls Hindi a “necessity” just like English and emphasises the importance of a multi-linguistic approach. From growing up in Chennai to working in various states, Kalyan says embracing multiple languages is key to cultural and linguistic integration. He advocates for a more inclusive India where citizens connect beyond politics and language divisions. Watch his full perspective on why unity doesn't mean uniformity.

