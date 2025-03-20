scorecardresearch
Andhra Pradesh Attracting Top Investors, Ashok Leyland's Game-Changing Move | Nara Lokesh

Feedback

Nara Lokesh discusses the remarkable transformation of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Mr. Naidu. From overcoming challenges to becoming a major business hub, the state is now attracting top investors. Lokesh highlights the launch of Ashok Leyland’s new plant, which will create 2,000 jobs and operate at full capacity soon. With strategic moves like the 7 GW renewable energy partnership with Tata Power, Andhra Pradesh is bouncing back stronger than ever.

