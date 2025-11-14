Andhra Pradesh Fast-Tracks Drone City To Power Atmanirbhar Tech Vision | Piyush Goyal

Andhra Pradesh has taken a pioneering leap by announcing India’s first dedicated Drone City and Space City in the Orvakal Industrial Area near Kurnool. Spread across 2,621 acres and backed by strong air, road, and rail connectivity, the project reflects the state’s bold, fast-paced approach to future technologies. A 300-acre Drone City has been conceptualized to accelerate India’s self-reliance in high-quality drones - crucial for defense and civilian applications. Close proximity to Sriharikota further strengthens its space ecosystem potential. With attractive incentives, certification support, and an escrow mechanism, the state aims to attract top innovators and investors. The initiative aligns closely with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of widespread drone adoption and supports the broader Swarna Andhra 2047 and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.