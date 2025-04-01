Annamalai's Leadership On The Line: BJP's Dilemma In Tamil Nadu's Election Strategy

BJP is considering a major leadership change in Tamil Nadu, with the future of current president K. Annamalai hanging in the balance. Sources indicate that a decision on his removal may take up to two weeks. Several front-runners have emerged to potentially replace Annamalai, including BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South, MLA Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana. The AIADMK, a crucial ally for BJP in Tamil Nadu, has reportedly made the removal of Annamalai a condition for their alliance in the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. During a recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, this demand was emphasized. In response, Annamalai stated he is willing to work even as a regular BJP cadre. Under Annamalai's leadership, BJP has experienced significant growth in vote share, jumping from 3.66% in 2019 to 10.72% in 2024. Despite this progress, the party did not secure any seats. Prime Minister Modi had previously praised Annamalai for his efforts, but now, with the alliance at stake, the BJP faces a tough decision on whether to sacrifice Annamalai in its push to challenge the DMK led by MK Stalin.