Announced By PM Modi On Aug 15, Here Are More Details Of ‘Sudharshan Chakra’ From Gen Anil Chauhan

It is one of India’s most ambitious defence project ever. The ‘Sudharshan Chakra’, the country’s own ‘Iron Dome’ to enhance strategic defence, is expected to be rolled out by 2035. According to Gen Anil Chauhan, the system will entail development of robust infrastructure and processes to counter the enemy weapons. He cited the recent test of DRDO’s new Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) which comprises missiles and high-powered lasers to take down enemy air threats. The Chief of Defence Staff added that a huge amount of integration, big data, use of AI and computing will be needed to bring the entire system together.