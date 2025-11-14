Apollo Hospitals Announces Major Healthcare Investments And Training Push In Andhra Pradesh

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, announced a significant commitment to Andhra Pradesh's economic and healthcare ambitions. Aligning with the Chief Minister's goals, Kamineni stated Apollo Hospitals would aim to train a significant portion of the global workforce envisioned by the state's leadership, saying, 'At least 10 percent of your vision. I think we will be trained from our state by us to be able to send to the world and for India'. Kamineni highlighted Andhra Pradesh's commendable strides in healthcare, referencing initiatives like the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva. She detailed Apollo's deep-rooted presence in the state, with 21,000 employees and facilities in cities like Vizag and Chittoor. A key investment mentioned was the new Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine at Apollo University in Chittoor, established in partnership with the University of Leicester, as part of a shared vision to make Andhra Pradesh a trillion-dollar investment destination.