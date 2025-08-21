Apple To Make All iPhone 17 Models In India, Trump Tariff Tyranny Ignored?

Apple is taking its biggest step yet in India! The tech giant has commissioned full-scale production of the iPhone 17 series across five factories in India, including Tata’s Hosur facility and Foxconn near Bengaluru. Tata is expected to produce nearly half of the world’s iPhones in the next two years. This marks Apple’s bold move away from China after the 2022 chip crisis. But challenges loom — Donald Trump has already warned of 25% tariffs on ‘Made in India’ iPhones. As Apple balances trade tensions with the U.S., its investment in India is not just about phones — it’s about making India a true global manufacturing hub.