Apple To Produce More iPhones In India | Foxconn Invests $1.5 Billion

Apple is dialling up India — and dialling down China. In a major move to diversify its global manufacturing, Apple’s top supplier Foxconn has pumped $1.5 billion into India. The goal? To make India the next big iPhone factory hub. This expansion is part of Apple’s broader shift away from China as geopolitical tensions rise. Already, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India this past year—up nearly 60%! The massive investment goes into Foxconn’s unit in Tamil Nadu, which handles a big chunk of global iPhone output. The company is also betting big on India’s electronics manufacturing potential. While Apple hasn’t officially commented, the message is loud and clear: India is no longer just a market — it’s becoming the factory. And, Donald Trump’s criticism of the move hasn’t slowed Apple down either. This is the China+1 strategy in full swing. Watch the full story to see how India is becoming Apple’s next big bet.