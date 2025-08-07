Business Today
Apple’s $600B America Investment | Tim Cook’s Big Bet On U.S. Future

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

In a bold declaration of confidence, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced an additional $100 billion investment in the United States, taking the tech giant’s total U.S. investment to $600 billion. Calling it a commitment to the nation’s future and promise, Cook’s statement reinforces Apple’s deepening ties with American manufacturing, clean energy, and innovation ecosystems. This comes amid rising global tech competition and geopolitical shifts, making Apple’s move both strategic and symbolic. What does this massive pledge mean for U.S. jobs, supply chains, and tech dominance? Watch now for Tim Cook’s full remarks and the story behind Apple’s historic investment.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
