Business Today
AP’s U-Turn? Punjab Govt Clears Farmer Protests Overnight, Faces Backlash From All Sides!

A high-voltage crackdown at the Punjab-Haryana borders has triggered massive political outrage. In a late-night operation, security forces detained 500-700 farmers and bulldozed protest camps at Shambu and Khanauri, where farmers had been demonstrating since February last year. Key farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a hunger strike, was also taken into custody. The Punjab government, led by Bhagwant Mann, defended the action, claiming prolonged protests were harming the state's economy. However, this U-turn has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, including Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP. Rahul Gandhi has joined protests in Delhi, condemning the move. Meanwhile, farmers have vowed to escalate their agitation, accusing the Mann government of betrayal.

