Arunachal Woman Stopped At Shanghai Airport, India Hits Back At China’s Claim | MEA Reacts

A major diplomatic flashpoint has erupted after Arunachal Pradesh resident Prema Wangjom Thongdok alleged she was stopped and questioned for hours at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, allegedly told that “Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.” Beijing denies any harassment, but India has issued a strong response, asserting Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable” part of India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said China violated international air travel conventions and its own 24-hour visa-free transit rules. India has lodged a strong demarche in Beijing and New Delhi, insisting every Arunachali citizen is fully entitled to an Indian passport. The episode has triggered a fresh diplomatic storm, exposing China’s continued attempts to challenge India’s sovereignty.