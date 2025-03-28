scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Arvind Virmani On India-US Trade And Supply Chains

Feedback

Arvind Virmani On India-US Trade And Supply Chains

Arvind Virmani highlights India's push to strengthen trade ties with the U.S., with a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) expected by fall. A key challenge for the next decade is reducing dependence on a single country by building competitive supply chains in India and the EU. The shift from a "China + 5" to a "China + 1" approach is essential to counter monopolies. Trade negotiations require mutual compromise, ensuring benefits for both nations. Watch this exclusive on Business Today TV

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement