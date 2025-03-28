Arvind Virmani On India-US Trade And Supply Chains

Arvind Virmani highlights India's push to strengthen trade ties with the U.S., with a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) expected by fall. A key challenge for the next decade is reducing dependence on a single country by building competitive supply chains in India and the EU. The shift from a "China + 5" to a "China + 1" approach is essential to counter monopolies. Trade negotiations require mutual compromise, ensuring benefits for both nations. Watch this exclusive on Business Today TV