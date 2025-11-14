As Bihar Election Results Unfold, Markets Brace for Potential Swings | What's Hot

On today’s episode of What’s Hot, we break down two major developments shaping the news and markets. All eyes are on Bihar as counting begins for the crucial 2025 Assembly Elections. Early trends place the NDA in the lead, setting the tone for a high-stakes political battle. With record voter turnout and intense regional swings, the outcome could influence national politics and market sentiment. We shift focus to markets as Infosys gears up for its biggest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore. With a premium buyback price of ₹1,800 per share, key eligibility deadlines, and new tax rules treating proceeds as “deemed dividend,” investors need to navigate carefully. We decode the implications, winners, and strategies.