As Tesla Pulls Out, PM Modi’s ‘Make In India’ Faces Trump-Era Test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign faces a new challenge — Donald Trump’s return with an aggressive U.S.-first manufacturing push. While Apple has turned India into a key export hub, Trump now wants high-tech industries like AI, chips, and defence to return to U.S. soil, leaving countries like India with low-value production. Tesla has already scrapped plans to manufacture in India. Meanwhile, a preliminary India-U.S. trade deal is on the cards — but could come with strings attached. With key voices like U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy weighing in, the battle over the future of global manufacturing is heating up.