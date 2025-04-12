As The World Races With AI, India Builds Ethically: Debjani Ghosh On Tech With A Human Touch

In this powerful address, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, dives deep into India’s unique approach to Artificial Intelligence and R&D. She highlights the India AI Mission — a first-of-its-kind global initiative bringing together government, industry, and academia to build a robust AI foundation. Ghosh emphasizes the importance of keeping AI human-centric, where technology serves humanity, not replaces it. As the world races to build smarter machines, India is positioning itself to lead with values, inclusivity, and impact. Watch this insightful session to understand why India could become a global leader in ethical and inclusive AI — and how it's walking the talk.