Ashwini Vaishnaw: India's Hyperloop Tube To Be World's Longest At 410m

India is racing towards the future with its ambitious Hyperloop project at IIT Madras, featuring Asia’s longest Hyperloop tube at 410 meters, soon to become the world’s longest. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the project alongside Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, highlighting India’s progress in high-speed transportation. The Hyperloop, capable of reaching 1,000 km/hr, is being developed using indigenous technology, with key components manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. With successful test results and government backing, India is poised to redefine ultra-fast travel.