COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
Ashwini Vaishnaw On Online Gaming Bill 2025: Regulation, Revenue & India As Gaming Hub

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

The Lok Sabha has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with Union Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlining the government’s vision behind this landmark legislation. The Bill seeks to encourage India’s gaming ecosystem by promoting innovation and establishing the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) with gaming as a key focus area, while also putting in place safeguards against the harmful impact of online gaming. Opposition parties have raised concerns, particularly over provisions relating to punishment for advertising gaming apps and the revenue implications for the government. In this video, we break down what the Bill means for the industry, the players, and the future of India as a global gaming hub.

TAGS:
