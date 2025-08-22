Business Today
Ashwini Vaishnaw On Online Gaming Bill | Why Govt Took Such A Harsh Step

  Aug 22, 2025,
  Updated Aug 22, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

 

The Parliament has passed the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, banning fantasy sports and money-based card games. In this exclusive conversation with India Today’s Marya Shakil, Minister for IT, Electronics & Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw explains why the government chose a blanket ban instead of softer regulation. He calls online money games a “social menace” which have led to family breakdowns, suicides, and losses of over ₹20,000 crore. The minister also responds to criticism about jobs, revenue, and FDI, arguing that protecting the middle class and youth takes priority over industry profits. Watch this candid interview to understand the government’s rationale and what this means for India’s online gaming industry.

