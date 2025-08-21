Ashwini Vaishnaw On Online Gaming Challenges & Govt Push To Promote E-Sports In India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the rising concerns around online gaming while highlighting the government’s strong push to promote e-sports in India. He explained that while online gaming has become an important part of the digital economy, it has also created serious problems like addiction, financial losses, and health risks among youth and middle-class families. Over ₹20,000 crore is lost annually, impacting nearly 45 crore people. To tackle these challenges, the government plans to regulate online gaming, establish a dedicated e-sports authority, and provide legal recognition to safe platforms. The focus remains on protecting players, encouraging responsible gaming, and positioning India as a global hub for e-sports.