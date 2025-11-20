Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ashwini Vaishnaw Says India Set To Join US & China In ‘T3’ Tech Leadership By 2032

Ashwini Vaishnaw Says India Set To Join US & China In ‘T3’ Tech Leadership By 2032

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 20, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

 

India is positioning itself to stand alongside the US and China in what Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls the global “T3” technology order. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, the minister highlighted how India’s rapid progress in semiconductors, space tech, and startups is reshaping its global tech identity. In just three years, India has built a growing chip ecosystem, with advanced 2nm chip design underway and multiple semiconductor units moving toward commercial production. The minister also pointed to India’s booming space sector and explosive startup growth as signs of strong innovation momentum. By 2031–32, he said, India’s semiconductor capabilities could match leading nations, setting the stage for a fair global tech race.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended