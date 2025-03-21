scorecardresearch
Business Today
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Semiconductor Strategy Must Support All Chip Categories

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's semiconductor strategy, emphasizing innovation across all chip categories to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing. He recognized winners of the BLDC motor controller chip development initiative at the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge and Chips to Start Up Programme event, focusing on boosting digital self-reliance and supporting semiconductor startups.

