Ashwini Vaishnaw Warns Of Online Gaming Dangers: Debt Traps, Money Laundering & Terror Links

Online gaming addiction has become a nationwide crisis, with rising cases of suicides, debts, and financial ruin across India. Families are losing their life savings, with over ₹20,000 crore lost annually and 45 crore people impacted. Tragic incidents — from Siliguri to Telangana — highlight the growing dangers of online betting, money gaming, and gambling. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses the need for strict regulation to protect the youth and middle-class families while promoting safe platforms and responsible gaming.