Asian Paints Q4 Earnings| Profit At ₹692 Crore, ₹20.55/Share Dividend Announced

Asian Paints Ltd, the country's largest paint manufacturing company, on Thursday reported a 44.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 692.1 crore from Rs 1,256.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.The company said its net sales decreased by 4.3 per cent to Rs 8,329.6 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 8,701.5 crore in the year-ago period.The company said India's decorative business registered a volume growth of 1.8 per cent with revenue decline of 5.2 per cent in Q4 FY25. Industrial business grew by 6.1 per cent in Q4 FY25 on the back of good growth in general industrial and automotive segments."Home décor categories saw a muted performance in Q4 FY25 with pressure on household disposable incomes," it added. International business registered a value decline of 1.5 per cent with headwinds from challenging macro-economic conditions in Africa. Asian Paints' Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20.55 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. "The total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, aggregates to Rs 24.80 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each including the interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 9, 2024, which was paid thereafter," the company stated.

