Assam Poll Battle Turns Bitter As Himanta Sarma And Gaurav Gogoi Trade Explosive Allegations

Assam politics has heated up sharply ahead of the Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi locked in an increasingly personal and bitter confrontation. The latest flashpoint came after Sarma cited an SIT report to revive allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan, questioning his past visit and raising claims about visa discrepancies and alleged foreign connections involving Gogoi’s wife. Gogoi has dismissed the accusations as a political stunt, countering with allegations over large land holdings linked to the Chief Minister’s family. With legal threats issued and demands for the SIT report to be made public, the political battle in Assam has escalated into open warfare.