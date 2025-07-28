Business Today
ASSOCHAM's Sanjay Nayar: India-UK FTA Is A Golden Opportunity From India's Perspective

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 8:34 PM IST

Sanjay Nayar, President of ASSOCHAM and Chairman of Sorin Investment Fund, shares his insights on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a “gold standard” deal. Nayar highlights how the agreement builds on mutual trust while safeguarding national interests. With over 1,000 Indian companies already present in the UK, he sees the FTA as a transformative opportunity for cross-border trade and investment. Nayar points to sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and auto components as key beneficiaries and believes India could potentially double its exports to the UK by 2030, targeting $120 billion.

