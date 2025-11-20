Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Reveals Vision For India’s Human Spaceflight Future | B'loreTech Summit

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025’s Future Makers Conclave, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a powerful and emotional address about India’s human spaceflight future. Shukla said that very soon Indian citizens will travel to space aboard Indian rockets and capsules launched from Indian soil — but this dream requires collective effort. He shared visuals of India glowing brightly from space, calling it one of the most stunning sights anyone can witness. With 300+ space startups already active, Shukla urged innovators, students, and professionals to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047. His message was clear: Sky was never the limit — not for me, not for you, and not for Bharat. Like, share, comment, and subscribe for more inspiring updates.