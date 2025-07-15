Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Breakthrough: Algae, Seeds & Stem Cells

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Breakthrough: Algae, Seeds & Stem Cells

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla didn’t just orbit Earth—he redefined what India can achieve in space. Aboard Axiom-4, Shukla transformed the ISS into a mini Indian lab, growing ‘methi’ and ‘moong’, studying muscle stem cells, and nurturing edible microalgae—all while tracking human cognition and stress in microgravity. His experiments could impact deep space travel, future Mars missions, and even health on Earth. The mission's data is now shaping ISRO’s Gaganyaan program and India’s upcoming space station dreams. Watch to discover how Shukla is building the future—one floating seed at a time.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended