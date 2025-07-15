Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Breakthrough: Algae, Seeds & Stem Cells

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla didn’t just orbit Earth—he redefined what India can achieve in space. Aboard Axiom-4, Shukla transformed the ISS into a mini Indian lab, growing ‘methi’ and ‘moong’, studying muscle stem cells, and nurturing edible microalgae—all while tracking human cognition and stress in microgravity. His experiments could impact deep space travel, future Mars missions, and even health on Earth. The mission's data is now shaping ISRO’s Gaganyaan program and India’s upcoming space station dreams. Watch to discover how Shukla is building the future—one floating seed at a time.