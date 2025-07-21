Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Viral Kiss Cam Scandal At Coldplay Concert

A kiss cam, a Coldplay concert, and a scandal that’s shattered tech leadership. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned after a viral video caught him and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot in a moment that shocked the internet. What began as playful concert fun spiralled into a viral firestorm — fuelled by 34M+ views, LinkedIn sleuthing, and Chris Martin’s cheeky remark. With both executives reportedly married to others, the fallout is fast and furious—divorce rumours, reputation damage, and even ad campaigns capitalizing on the chaos. Co-founder Pete DeJoy is now interim CEO as Astronomer scrambles to recover. This is what happens when private missteps go ultra-public.