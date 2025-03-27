scorecardresearch
Atlantic Exposes Leaked U.S. Yemen Attack Chats, Trump Admin Dismisses Security Breach

The Atlantic published a follow-up report releasing the entire Signal chat among Trump's senior national security officials detailing the Yemen attack, including F-18 launch and drone strikes. US National Security Advisor Michael Walz accepted responsibility for the group chat. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt called the report a hoax, while Vice President J.D. Vance said Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg oversold it. Senate members have called for resignation of top security officials.

