Auto Unions Vs Bike Taxis | Rickshaw Union Slams Maharashtra Govt Over E-Bike Taxi Approval

The Mumbai Auto Rickshaw-Taximen’s Union staged a protest outside the Andheri RTO against the Maharashtra government’s recent approval of e-bike taxi services. While the state cabinet has cleared the move citing employment generation for over 20,000 youth and short-distance convenience, rickshaw unions say the decision threatens the livelihood of 15 lakh rickshaw drivers. Union leader Shashank Rao accused the government of taking a unilateral decision without consulting stakeholders. He also highlighted the financial stress rickshaw drivers have faced since the COVID-19 lockdown and warned of deeper economic distress if e-bike taxis are allowed.