"Awaken The Ram Within You": PM Modi’s Heartfelt Call From Ayodhya’s Sacred Soil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech on November 25, outlined the virtues of Lord Ram, defining him as a symbol of dignity, truth, and supreme character. He stated that for India to become a developed nation by 2047, 'hame apne bhitar ram ko jagana hoga' (we must awaken the Ram within us). The address highlighted the significance of the Kovidar tree, which has been re-established at the Ram Mandir. Citing the Valmiki Ramayana, Modi recounted how Lakshman identified Ayodhya's army from its flag bearing the Kovidar symbol. He described the tree's return not merely as the restoration of a plant, but as the 'wapasi' (return) of 'Smriti' (memory) and the 'punar Jagran' (re-awakening) of 'asmitha' (identity) and a self-respecting civilization.