Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
"Awaken The Ram Within You": PM Modi’s Heartfelt Call From Ayodhya’s Sacred Soil

"Awaken The Ram Within You": PM Modi’s Heartfelt Call From Ayodhya’s Sacred Soil

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 25, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech on November 25, outlined the virtues of Lord Ram, defining him as a symbol of dignity, truth, and supreme character. He stated that for India to become a developed nation by 2047, 'hame apne bhitar ram ko jagana hoga' (we must awaken the Ram within us). The address highlighted the significance of the Kovidar tree, which has been re-established at the Ram Mandir. Citing the Valmiki Ramayana, Modi recounted how Lakshman identified Ayodhya's army from its flag bearing the Kovidar symbol. He described the tree's return not merely as the restoration of a plant, but as the 'wapasi' (return) of 'Smriti' (memory) and the 'punar Jagran' (re-awakening) of 'asmitha' (identity) and a self-respecting civilization.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended