Ax-4 Mission Ends: India’s First ISS Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Safely

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

On 15 July, 2025, history in the stars has been written again. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut on the ISS, has safely returned to Earth with the Ax-4 crew. At exactly 3:01 PM IST, the SpaceX Dragon capsule pierced through Earth’s atmosphere, blazing a fiery trail of glory before splashing down off the California coast near San Diego, marking a triumphant milestone in India’s journey toward Gaganyaan. Emotional celebrations erupted in Lucknow as Shukla’s family rejoiced his safe return back home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the return. "Shubhanshu has inspired a billion dreams with his courage and pioneering spirit." he writes. In New Delhi Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology and Space also joined in the celebrations. Now India prepares to welcome its space hero on August 17.

