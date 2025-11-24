Ayodhya All Set For Ram Mandir’s Dwaja-Rohan: Samarth Srivastava Brings Exclusive Ground Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya tomorrow for the grand Dwaja-rohan (flag hoisting) ceremony at the Ram Temple, marking the completion of its construction. Held on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami, the event will see participation from thousands of dignitaries, including members of the Dalit, transgender and Aghori communities symbolising a strong message of social equality. PM Modi will also hold a roadshow from Saket College to Ram Janmabhoomi. Watch India Today’s Samarth Srivastava reporting LIVE from Ayodhya on the floral decorations and final preparations.