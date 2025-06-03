Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ayodhya Ram Temple Glows In Gold Ahead Of Grand Ram Darbar Consecration

Ayodhya Ram Temple Glows In Gold Ahead Of Grand Ram Darbar Consecration

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 3, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Ayodhya is steeped in devotion once again as the Ram Temple prepares for the grand Ram Darbar consecration. The three-day ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ritual begins Tuesday, spanning across 8 temples. Women devotees carried out a vibrant Kalash Yatra on the banks of the Saryu, while chants echo through the temple town. The newly adorned golden Shikhara of the Ram Temple has become a spiritual beacon, drawing thousands of devotees. Temple authorities, including Champat Rai and Mahant Kamalnayan Das Ji, have shared the schedule of the sacred events. As Ayodhya glows in gold, it marks yet another historic moment in India’s spiritual journey.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended