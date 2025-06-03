Ayodhya Ram Temple Glows In Gold Ahead Of Grand Ram Darbar Consecration

Ayodhya is steeped in devotion once again as the Ram Temple prepares for the grand Ram Darbar consecration. The three-day ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ritual begins Tuesday, spanning across 8 temples. Women devotees carried out a vibrant Kalash Yatra on the banks of the Saryu, while chants echo through the temple town. The newly adorned golden Shikhara of the Ram Temple has become a spiritual beacon, drawing thousands of devotees. Temple authorities, including Champat Rai and Mahant Kamalnayan Das Ji, have shared the schedule of the sacred events. As Ayodhya glows in gold, it marks yet another historic moment in India’s spiritual journey.