Ayodhya Ready For Dhwajarohan: Exclusive Look At Chappan Bhog Preps

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 25, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Ayodhya witnesses a historic moment as preparations peak for the Dharm Dhwaj hoisting at the newly completed Ram Mandir. India Today’s Gaurav Sawant reports from Mani Ram Das Chavani, showing the grand Chappan Bhog being prepared for the ceremonial offering ahead of the flag hoisting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya to lead the celebrations, beginning with darshan at key temples before performing the Dhwajarohan during the shubh muhurat. The 22-foot saffron Dharm Dhwaj, carrying the Om, Sun, and Kovidara symbol, marks the spiritual completion of the temple’s construction. Watch the visuals, symbolism, and devotion as Ayodhya celebrates a once-in-centuries sacred milestone.

