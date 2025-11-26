Ayodhya Witnesses History: PM Modi Hoists 22-Foot Dharm Dhwaj At Ram Mandir

Ayodhya lived a moment etched in devotion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the 22-foot saffron Dharm Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir shikhar. The flag—adorned with the sacred Om, the golden Sun of the Suryavanshi, and the ancient Kovidara Tree—marks the completion of the Ram Mandir construction. From the Sapt Rishi Mandir to the Garbhagriha darshan of Ram Lalla, the day unfolded in a symphony of rituals, colors, chants, and emotion. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness this historic Dhwajarohan, celebrating a dream centuries in the making.