Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ayodhya Witnesses History: PM Modi Hoists 22-Foot Dharm Dhwaj At Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Witnesses History: PM Modi Hoists 22-Foot Dharm Dhwaj At Ram Mandir

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 26, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Ayodhya lived a moment etched in devotion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the 22-foot saffron Dharm Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir shikhar. The flag—adorned with the sacred Om, the golden Sun of the Suryavanshi, and the ancient Kovidara Tree—marks the completion of the Ram Mandir construction. From the Sapt Rishi Mandir to the Garbhagriha darshan of Ram Lalla, the day unfolded in a symphony of rituals, colors, chants, and emotion. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness this historic Dhwajarohan, celebrating a dream centuries in the making.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended