Ayodhya’s Historic Dawn: PM Hoists Dharmadhwaja At Ram Mandir, Nation Celebrates A Moment Of Faith

From the crack of dawn, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed across Ayodhya as the city witnessed a historic moment- the Dhwajarohan at the Ram Mandir. After centuries of devotion and years of construction, the grand temple now stands as a monumental symbol of faith and India’s cultural resurgence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ram Nagri at 10 a.m., offered prayers at multiple sacred temples from the Sapt Rishi Mandir to the Garbha Griha of Ram Lalla before performing aarti alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The sacred saffron Dharmadhwaja, adorned with the Sun, ‘Om’, and the Kovidar tree, was hoisted atop the Mandir. As it rose, PM Modi turned emotional.