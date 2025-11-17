Azimut AI & Cyient Unveil India’s First-Gen IP-Powered Silicon Chip

Aishwarya Patil from Business Today talks to Krishna Bodanapu, MD & Executive Vice Chairman of Cyient, about the landmark step of building India’s first indigenously designed power semiconductor chip in collaboration with Azimuth. In this conversation, Bodanapu explains how the partnership is creating a portfolio of power-related chips for India, the significance of having the IP developed and retained within the country, and the timelines for Cyient’s SOC chipset, which is expected to be ready by the end of 2026. He also discusses the manufacturing strategy across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the opportunities arising from the UK-India trade deal, and the strong pipeline of deals that will cater to defence, semiconductors and other strategic sectors.