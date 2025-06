The 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram is now fully complete, connecting the state capital Aizawl to India’s rail network for the first time. Built at a cost of ₹5,021 crore, the line includes 48 tunnels and 142 bridges, overcoming extreme terrain and weather. Once inaugurated, it will reduce travel time between Silchar and Aizawl to just 3 hours and boost tourism, trade, and regional development.