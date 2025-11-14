Bajaj To Strengthen Andhra’s Workforce With New Skilling Hubs | CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a powerful growth engine for India, supported by its 1,000-km coastline, strong infrastructure, and tech-driven governance. At this crucial juncture, Bajaj Finserv is expanding its commitment to financial inclusion and economic development in the state. The company aims to support over 30 lakh individuals and small businesses this year alone through loans, insurance solutions and investment products—amounting to disbursements of more than ₹15,000 crore. Beyond financial support, Bajaj is heavily investing in skill development, partnering with CII to establish the Rahul Bajaj Centre of Excellence. Skilling and career counseling centres have already been launched across Amravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Sricity, with more planned, empowering Andhra’s youth and small businesses for a stronger future.