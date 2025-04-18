Balasaheb Thackeray's AI Speech Rocks Maharashtra Politics, Shiv Sena (UBT) Targets Eknath Shinde

In a dramatic political moment, the Shiv Sena (UBT) showcased an AI-generated speech by the late Balasaheb Thackeray during a public meet in Nashik on Wednesday. The nearly 13-minute address, delivered with an unmistakable voice resembling that of the Shiv Sena founder, opened with his iconic greeting: "Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavanu, baghinino ani matano" (Greetings to my Hindu brothers, sisters, and mothers). The speech, crafted by artificial intelligence, directly targeted Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a "gaddar" (traitor), while also taking aim at the BJP. This use of AI comes at a time when Uddhav Thackeray's political opponents are leveraging Balasaheb Thackeray's old soundbites to criticize the former CM. The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, expressed strong disapproval of this move, with BJP leaders questioning the respect for Balasaheb's legacy. Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule raised concerns about Uddhav Thackeray's actions, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut defended the use of AI, asserting that the country is progressing and AI technology is being embraced across various sectors. He emphasized that there was nothing wrong in using AI to voice Balasaheb's message. This marks the first instance of Balasaheb Thackeray's voice being used by his son's party to directly target political rivals, signaling a new phase in Uddhav Thackeray's strategy to maintain relevance in Maharashtra's political landscape. As the Shiv Sena (UBT) prepares for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the use of AI could become a key tool in future Nashik newscampaigns.