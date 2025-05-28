Balrampur Chini Mills Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh Govt For ₹2,850-Cr Biopolymer Plant In State

BTTV's Aastha Chopra had an exclusive interaction with Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Government. Manoj Singh elaborated on the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. and Invest UP. He highlighted the MOU's exchange between Mr. Vijay Kiran Anand and Ms. Avantika Saraogi, in his and Mr. Vivek Saraogi's presence. Mr Singh also mentioned that it paves the way for India’s first industrial-scale biopolymer plant in Uttar Pradesh, a Rs 2850 Crore investment by BCML. Singh emphasized the plant's ambition to be powered entirely by 100% renewable energy, and uniquely transforming sugarcane into PLA. He also mentioned the launch of Balrampur Bioyug and Bioyug on Wheels, a mobile experience demonstrating PLA's transformative potential.