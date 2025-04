Bangladesh’s China Move Sparks Controversy | Xi-Yunus Meeting & Economic Ties Explained

Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus has made a direct pitch to China, triggering a political storm. During his visit to Beijing, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s strategic position and its ties with the seven Northeast Indian states, raising eyebrows in India. Economist Sanjeev Sanyal questioned Yunus’ logic, criticizing the invocation of India’s internal geography in an economic pitch to China. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, already facing a $4 billion debt burden to China, signed nine new agreements, deepening economic ties with Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping described Bangladesh as a “trustworthy neighbour,” signalling stronger diplomatic and economic engagement. China remains Bangladesh’s fourth-largest lender with $7.5 billion in loans, positioning itself as a key player in Dhaka’s economic strategy. Is Bangladesh’s deepening ties with China a strategic necessity, or does it signal a shift in its regional alignment?