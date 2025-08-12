Business Today
Barclays-Hurun List 2025 Reveals India’s Top Family Businesses

  Aug 12, 2025,
  Updated Aug 12, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

BTTV’s Correspondent Aastha Chopra spoke to Nitin Singh, Head of Barclays Private Bank (Asia Pacific) and Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher of Hurun India, about the second edition of the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. Anas and Nitin revealed a 71% rise in value among the top 200 family businesses, with the top 20 now needing ₹50,000 crore to qualify. The top five match Singapore’s GDP, contributing ₹7,100 crore in taxes. Industrial products, automobiles, and chemicals dominate the list, with 72% professionally managed and 240 businesses engaged in exports. Both, Anas and Nitin anticipate continued growth, greater maturity, and more family offices, supported by both domestic and global capital inflows.

