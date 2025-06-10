Business Today
Behind Nestlé Brands, India’s Farming Backbone

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Nestlé India's Managing Director highlights the company's century-long bond with Indian consumers and its deep agricultural partnerships as a pillar of sustainability. From milk sourced through 80,000–100,000 farmers in Punjab to coffee from 5,000 growers in Karnataka and spices from 1,000–1,500 farmers across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, Nestlé’s beloved brands like Maggi, Nescafé, and KitKat are supported by a vast network of responsible sourcing. These long-standing relationships underscore Nestlé's commitment to sustainable farming practices, ensuring both high-quality raw materials and long-term value creation for the farming communities involved.

